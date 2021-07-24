Indian judoka Sushila Devi’s challenge in the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japan’s Funa Tonaki, here on Saturday.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics, Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra Suffer Defeat in Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match.

Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match. It was always going to be tough for the 26 year-old from Manipur at the world's premier sporting competition.

Sushila was the only Indian Judo athlete at this year’s Olympic Games. Sushila, who considers boxing icon M C Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that.