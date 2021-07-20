New Delhi: India’s 2008 Beijing Olympics Gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra is hopeful that multiple Indian athletes will return back from Tokyo with Gold medals. India has sent 119 athletes to Japan’s capital where they will compete in 85 medal categories.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari - Indian Athletes Start Training Ahead of Summer Games

As always there will be huge expectations from the shooting team to bag the medal for the country. Bindra, who is the solitary winner of the Gold Medal at the Olympics for India in individual events, has high expectations from the shooting team. Young shooters like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be the cynosure of all eyes in the upcoming Games in the 10m air pistol category.

"I really look forward to multiple athletes coming back from Tokyo with gold medals. The shooting remains our best hope, is our best hope, with so many athletes in our Olympic team starting as favourites, starting as world number ones.

“Never before in our history have we gone into an Olympics starting as absolute favourites. The world is looking at us now, that for the gold medals (Indian athletes) start as favourites. We have many more athletes than ever before who have a realistic chance of winning gold medals,” Bindra told the Times of India.

Bindra added that he doesn’t want to demean any other sports and their athletes but as a former shooter himself, the Dehradun-born champion has his heart attached to his own sport.

“I am not trying to demean any other sporting discipline by any means, and I know that we have world-class athletes in many sports disciplines as well and events. But of course, as a shooting athlete myself, my heart will always be for that sport,” Bindra added.

Meanwhile, the Indian shooters had their first training session at the Asaka Shooting range. The Olympics will begin on July 23 and will run till August 8. The Indian shooting team will be in action in the first 10 days of the sporting carnival.