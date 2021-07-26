New Delhi: Mirabai Chanu, India’s Olympic silver medalist at the Tokyo Games stands a chance of winning gold with reports emerging that China’s weightlifter Zhihui Hou will be tested by the anti-doping authorities. Hou bagged gold on Saturday in the 49-kg weightlifting category. In the event, she fails the test India’s Mirabai Chanu will be awarded gold. It has also been learnt that Hou has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test is definitely happening.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Boxer Ashish Kumar to Take on China's Erbieke Tuoheta

"She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening," a source in the know of developments told ANI.

Hou with a total of 210kg also created a new Olympic Record. The rules clearly state, if an athlete fails the doping test, then the athlete who has won silver, will be awarded the gold.

Mirabai had opened India’s medals tally on Saturday as she lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, the 26-year-old weightlifter became the second Indian to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

(With Agency Inputs)