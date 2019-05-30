The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics said on Thursday that they are discussing measures to prevent heatstroke during the 2020 Games and Paralympic Games. In the test competition this summer, they plan to test the anti-heat strategy for five outdoor competitions including beach volleyball, triathlon, rowing, hockey and marathon.

The organizing committee and relevant ministries held a meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, the Tokyo metropolitan government said it will distribute fans and paper hats and install temporary tents and spray devices to verify the effectiveness, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition to setting up sunshade tents and large cooling fans in the official Olympic Games, the organizing committee also plans to use mobile phone application software to publish information on heatstroke. More detailed initiatives will be announced in June. The committee is consulting with various international sports federations on how to take heatstroke prevention measures for the competitions and will finalise the implementation plan by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the central government will discuss measures to prevent heatstroke for people with disabilities who need special care. It will also release information to foreign tourists who are not accustomed to the hot and wet weather in Japan’s summer months, and improve the emergency medical system that can be responded to in foreign languages. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 24 to August 9, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 25 to September 6.