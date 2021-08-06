Tokyo: It was heartbreak for Rani Rampal and Co as India women after a brilliant tournament lost 3-5 against Great Britain in the Bronze medal face-off on Friday. It was a match that swung both ways with Great Britain initially taking a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. At that point in time, it seemed things were quickly getting over for the Indian eves.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 15 Latest Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Advances to Quarterfinals; India Lose 3-4 vs GBR in Bronze Playoff

Things changed in the second quarter where India not only drew level with Great Britain but also took the lead going into half-time. The third quarter saw both teams compete. India had their moments and so did Great Britain, but no team got the lead.

That made things interesting going into the last quarter. But an early goal from Great Britain in the fourth quarter dampened India's hopes. They kept pressing, but unfortunately, the goal eluded them.

The team should be proud of the way they played and competed in the competition after being walloped in their opening two group games. The performance of the Indian women has been among the best stories of the Tokyo Games. Great Britain on the other hand managed to win a third consecutive medal at the Olympics stage.