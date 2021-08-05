Tokyo: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya suffered a 4-7 defeat to Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in the men’s 57kg category final as he settled for a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The 23-year-old became the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to win a silver medal in Wrestling for the country. Ravi gave his all in the final bout but it was the Russian wrestler who proved his supremacy at the biggest stage. Uguev is also a silver and bronze medallist in the 2018 and 2019 World Championships as he lived up to the expectations in the final bout.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Live Score Today, Day 14 Latest Updates: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya in Action in Gold Medal Bout; Golfer Aditi Ashok Tied at 2nd Spot; IND Win Historic Bronze in Hockey

The 23-year Dahiya had won both his previous bouts on technical superiority en route to the final to become the second Indian wrestler to fight for the gold after Sushil Kumar who also settled for Silver in the 2012 London Olympics.

Hailing from Nahri village in Haryana's Sonipat district, Dahiya started training from the age of six in a village akhara. At 12, he started to train under coach Satpal at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, a place that has given India two Olympics medallists in Sushil and Yogeshwar Dutt.

India have now won a total of 5 medals in the Tokyo Olympics so far out of which two are silver (Ravi Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu) and three bronze (PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and India Men’s Hockey Team).