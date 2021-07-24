Tokyo: Men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and women’s world No. 8 Iga Swiatek of Poland won their opening-round matches in the Olympics tennis event at the Ariake Tennis Park here on Saturday.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 | I Was in Tears: Mirabai Chanu's Mother After Her Daughter Wins Silver Medal at The Games

Daniil Medvedev, representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team since Russia is banned, also won his first-round match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 7-6(8). Medvedev will now face India's Sumit Nagal in the second round. Nagal had beaten Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4.

Nagal's win was the first for an Indian men's singles tennis player at the Olympics since Leander Paes' bronze medal-winning run at Atlanta 1996.

Nagal won the first set 6-4 in 42 minutes but lost the second set in tie-breaker in 71 minutes. He, however, came back to win the final set in 41 minutes with a 6-4 margin.

Among other winners in men’s section were Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Taro Daniel 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(3), ROC’s Aslan Karatsev who trumped 6-3, 6-2 and Italian Fabio Fognini who beat Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-3.

Besides Iga in the women’s section, Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova beat Kazakh opponent Zarina Diyas, who retired in the first set after trailing 2-5, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-3 and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of ROC thumped Italy’s Sara Errani 6-0, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari of Greece and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan also won their -round matches in straight sets.

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic had a tough outing against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, winning in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.