Tokyo: Ace India wrestler Vinesh Phogat started her Tokyo Olympics journey on a positive note with a dominating win over Sweden's Sofia Mattsson in the 53kg Category. Vinesh, who is one of India's best bets to claim a medal, beat Sofia Mattsson 7-1 to enter the quarterfinals.

Vinesh will now face Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, who beat Romania's Andreea Ana in her opening bout, in the quarter-finals.

In the pre-quarterfinal bout, Vinesh started the bout in a dominating fashion by earning a 4-0 lead early. The Swedish wrestler tried the offensive way but Vinesh was too strong for her with the counter-attacking moves. The win is going to boost the Asian Champions confidence as Mattsson was the bronze-medallists from the last Olympic Games.

🇮🇳’s @Phogat_Vinesh makes a winning start to her #Olympics campaign as she beats Sofia Mattson of #SWE 7-1 in pre-quarterfinal to qualify for the next round Stay tuned for more updates#Wrestling#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/l1v5C2l1EP — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2021



Every time Mattsson initiated a right-leg attack, Vinesh produced a splendid counter to score points.

Showing her immense power, Vinesh turned the Swede from a difficult position on the edge of the mat when she could have conceded a point.

The Indian maintained the intensity throughout and even got herself into a position for a pin but the Swede escaped the embarrassment.

Vinesh had beaten the Swede in her opening round of the 2019 World Championship, where she locked her Tokyo Games quota and a bronze medal.

However, young Anshu Malik bowed out of the 57kg competition after losing her repechage round 1-5 to Russia’s Valeria Koblova, the Rio Olympics silver medallist.

Anshu never looked intimidated by a stronger opponent and was leading the bout at one stage on criteria but towards the end, the Russian pulled off a two-pointer to nose ahead.

