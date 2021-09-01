Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE UPDATES, Paralympics Day 8 Live Score

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 8 Tokyo Paralympics Live Score, Paralympics Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. After creating history on Sunday – India’s young Shooting sensation – Avani Lekhara will be back in action once again this time in 10m air rifle mixed team event. Shooters – Sidhartha Babu and Deepak will be Avani’s teammates in the mixed event. Indians athletes will be in contention for medals in three disciplines — Shooting, Swimming and Athletics — at Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday. In the afternoon session, Suyash Yadav will compete in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB-7 final. In the last medal event of the day for Indians, Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir will be in the finals of the men’s club throw (F-51). Badminton action also starts on Wednesday with mixed doubles, men’s and women’s singles group matches. India’s medal count stood at 10, including two gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the end of day 7, continuing to better what is already its best ever Paralympic performance.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar Win Silver And Bronze in Men's High Jump; India' Medal Tally Hits Double Digits

On Tuesday, the Indian juggernaut at the Paralympics showed no signs of slowing down as three more medals ensured that the country hit the double-digit mark for the first time ever with Mariyappan Thangavelu's high jump silver being the high point of a fairly terrific Tuesday in Tokyo.