Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live, Paralympics Live Day 9

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 9 Tokyo Paralympics Live Score, Paralympics Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. After a disappointing eighth day at the Games, India would look to bounce back and book as many spots as possible for the finals in respective events. Earlier, Indian para swimmer Suyash Jadhav endured a disappointing outing in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB7 final as he was disqualified for a rule violation on Wednesday. Mixed team pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli went down fighting against second seeds Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the group B opener of the badminton event. The Indian duo of Amit Kumar and Dharambir ended fifth and eighth respectively in the F51 men’s club throw competition of the Paralympics ending the day without any medals to show for the Indian contingent yesterday. However, world number one shuttler Pramod Bhagat made an impressive start to his campaign in the men’s singles competition but young Palak Kohli endured a tough day after being outplayed by her Japanese counterpart.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Aruna Tanwar Loses in Taekwondo Quarterfinals

