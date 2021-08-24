Tokyo Paralympics 2020 India Schedule
Tokyo: After the successful hosting of the Olympic Games, Tokyo is all set to enthrall all of us with another historic sporting extravaganza – Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Paralympics will get underway in Tokyo from August 24 and will go on till September 5. India will be represented by 54 para-athletes – the biggest ever contingent in the history of the Games. These athletes will represent India in nine sporting disciplines — archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, shooting, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis and taekwondo. With the shadow of Covid-19 still looming large, the participants will have to follow strict guidelines.Also Read - We Have Wings: Paralympics Off to Glittering Start in Tokyo
Recently, in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, India finished the games with their best-ever tally of 7 medals – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 4 Bronze. Neeraj Chopra ended India’s long wait for a medal in Athletics even with gold in the men’s Javelin Throw competition. The country will now have hopes of winning medals from the Indian para-athletes at the Paralympic Games. The opening ceremony would be held on Tuesday (August 24) and the Games would end with a closing ceremony on September 5. Here is the complete schedule of the Indian athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Also Read - Cheering For Each One of You, Virat Kohli to Indian Paralympians
Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu in Quarantine, Tek Chand New Flag Bearer
Archery
Friday, August 27
Men’s Recurve Individual Open – Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men’s Compound Individual Open – Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women’s Compound Individual Open – Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open – Jyoti Baliyan and TBC
Badminton
September 1
Men’s Singles SL3 – Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women’s Singles SU5 – Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 – Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
September 2
Men’s Singles SL4 – Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men’s Singles SS6 – Krishna Nagar
Women’s Singles SL4 – Parul Parmar
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 – Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli
Tokyo Paralympics: India to open with Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel
Para Canoeing
September 2
Women’s VL2 – Prachi Yadav
Powerlifting
August 27
Men’s 65kg – Jaideep Deswal
Women’s 50kg – Sakina Khatun
Swimming
August 27
200 Individual Medley SM7 – Suyash Jadhav
September 3
50m Butterfly S7 – Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Tokyo Paralympics: First batch of Indian athletes leaves for Tokyo
Tokyo Paralympics: Female Afghan athlete appeals for help to get to Tokyo
Table Tennis
August 25
Individual C3 – Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Taekwondo
September 2
Women’s K44 -49kg – Aruna Tanwar
Shooting
August 30
Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 – Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 – Avani Lekhara
August 31
Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Rubina Francis
September 4
Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 – Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All you need to know about the Indian contingent
September 2
Mixed P3 – 25 m pistol SH1 – Akash & Rahul Jakhar
September 3
Men’s R7 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 – Deepak Saini
Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 – Avani Lekhara
September 4
Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 – Akash, Manish Narwal and Singhraj
September 5
Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 – Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu
Athletics
August 28
Men’s Javelin Throw F57 – Ranjeet Bhati
August 29
Men’s Discus Throw F52 – Vinod Kumar
Men’s High Jump T47 – Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
Star para-javelin thrower Jhajharia says he was on verge of quitting in 2013
August 30
Men’s Discus Throw F56 – Yogesh Kathuniya
Men’s Javelin Throw F46 – Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men’s Javelin Throw F64 – Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
August 31
Men’s High Jump T63 – Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women’s 100m T13 – Simran
Women’s Shot Put F34 – Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
September 1
Men’s Club Throw F51 – Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
Tokyo Paralympics: You are all winners and role models, PM Modi tells Indian athletes
September 2
Men’s Shot Put F35 – Arvind Malik
September 3
Men’s High Jump T64 – Praveen Kumar
Men’s Javelin Throw F54 – Tek Chand
Men’s Shot Put F57 – Soman Rana
Women’s Club Throw F51 – Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
September 4
Men’s Javelin Throw F41 – Navdeep Singh.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Streaming, TV Broadcast
You can live stream the Tokyo Paralympics on the discovery+ app and JIOTV. The TV broadcast of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be available on Eurosport channel. The Doordarshan Network will also bring the live coverage of Paralympics in India.