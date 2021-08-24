Tokyo Paralympics 2020 India Schedule

Tokyo: After the successful hosting of the Olympic Games, Tokyo is all set to enthrall all of us with another historic sporting extravaganza – Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Paralympics will get underway in Tokyo from August 24 and will go on till September 5. India will be represented by 54 para-athletes – the biggest ever contingent in the history of the Games. These athletes will represent India in nine sporting disciplines — archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, shooting, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis and taekwondo. With the shadow of Covid-19 still looming large, the participants will have to follow strict guidelines.Also Read - We Have Wings: Paralympics Off to Glittering Start in Tokyo

Recently, in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, India finished the games with their best-ever tally of 7 medals – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 4 Bronze. Neeraj Chopra ended India’s long wait for a medal in Athletics even with gold in the men’s Javelin Throw competition. The country will now have hopes of winning medals from the Indian para-athletes at the Paralympic Games. The opening ceremony would be held on Tuesday (August 24) and the Games would end with a closing ceremony on September 5. Here is the complete schedule of the Indian athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Also Read - Cheering For Each One of You, Virat Kohli to Indian Paralympians

Archery

Friday, August 27

Men’s Recurve Individual Open – Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men’s Compound Individual Open – Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women’s Compound Individual Open – Jyoti Baliyan

Compound Mixed Team Open – Jyoti Baliyan and TBC

Badminton

September 1

Men’s Singles SL3 – Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women’s Singles SU5 – Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 – Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

September 2

Men’s Singles SL4 – Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men’s Singles SS6 – Krishna Nagar

Women’s Singles SL4 – Parul Parmar

Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 – Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing

September 2

Women’s VL2 – Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

August 27

Men’s 65kg – Jaideep Deswal

Women’s 50kg – Sakina Khatun

Swimming

August 27

200 Individual Medley SM7 – Suyash Jadhav

September 3

50m Butterfly S7 – Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Table Tennis

August 25

Individual C3 – Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo

September 2

Women’s K44 -49kg – Aruna Tanwar

Shooting

August 30

Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 – Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 – Avani Lekhara

August 31

Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 – Rubina Francis

September 4

Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 – Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

September 2

Mixed P3 – 25 m pistol SH1 – Akash & Rahul Jakhar

September 3

Men’s R7 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 – Deepak Saini

Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 – Avani Lekhara

September 4

Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 – Akash, Manish Narwal and Singhraj

September 5

Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 – Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu

Athletics

August 28

Men’s Javelin Throw F57 – Ranjeet Bhati

August 29

Men’s Discus Throw F52 – Vinod Kumar

Men’s High Jump T47 – Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

August 30

Men’s Discus Throw F56 – Yogesh Kathuniya

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 – Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 – Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

August 31

Men’s High Jump T63 – Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women’s 100m T13 – Simran

Women’s Shot Put F34 – Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

September 1

Men’s Club Throw F51 – Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

September 2

Men’s Shot Put F35 – Arvind Malik

September 3

Men’s High Jump T64 – Praveen Kumar

Men’s Javelin Throw F54 – Tek Chand

Men’s Shot Put F57 – Soman Rana

Women’s Club Throw F51 – Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

September 4

Men’s Javelin Throw F41 – Navdeep Singh.

