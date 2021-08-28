India’s javelinist Ranjeet Bhati bowed out of Paralympics after failing to register even a single vailid throw in his six attempts in the men’s class F57 final, here on Saturday.Also Read - Highlights | Tokyo Paralympics 2020 AS IT HAPPENED, Day 4: Bhavina Patel Shines on Saturday, Enters Final

The 24-year-old from Faridabad had finished fourth at the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2019 and qualified for the Paralympics after winning gold medals in the state-level tournament in Gurugram and the national competition in Bengaluru this year.

Earlier in the day, Bhavinaben Patel assured India of a silver medal after she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a hard-fought 3-2 win over China's Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal.