Tokyo: After bagging seven medals in the Tokyo Games, India’s highest-ever at the Olympics, the focus will now shift to Paralympics 2020 which is set to begin on the 24th August in Tokyo. India will field its largest-ever contingent with 54 athletes set to compete in nine sports including Para Archery, Para Athletics, Para-Badminton, Para Canoeing, Shooting Para sport, Para-Swimming, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis and Para-Taekwondo.Also Read - Odisha Govt Looking At Contingency Plan To Mitigate Dry Spell; Records 30pc Deficit Rainfall

We at india.com have compiled a list that will highlight the medal contenders for India in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics 2020. As many as 15 medals are expected from the Indian contingent including 5 golds, which if it happens, will also mark the best-ever performance by an Indian contingent at the Paralympics. Below is the list: Also Read - 'Do Not Come to Kabul Airport Until...': US Government in 4-Point Video Advisory | WATCH

Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (Gold Contender) Javelin thrower Sandeep Choudhary (Gold Contender) Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar (Medal Contender) Javelin thrower Ajeet Singh (Medal Contender) Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (Gold Contender) Javelin thrower Navdeep Singh (Medal Contender) High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (Gold Contender) Men’s Badminton Pramod Bhagat (Gold Contender) Men’s Badminton Krishna Nagar (Medal Contender) Men’s Badminton Tarun Dhillon (Medal Contender) Women’s Badminton Parul Parmar (Medal Contender) Women’s Badminton Palak Kohli (Medal Contender) Men’s Archery Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar (Compound – Medal Contender) Men’s Archery Vivek Chikara and Harvinder Singh (Recurve- Medal Contender) Women’s Archery Jyoti Baliyan (Compound Individual & mixed event – Medal Contender) Shooter Avani Lekhara (Medal Contender) Discus thrower Ekta Bhyan (Medal Contender)

India’s campaign begins from August 25 with para table tennis players Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel in action. Also Read - West Bengal Covid Situation 'Totally' Under Control, Says Mamata Banerjee; Urges EC to Announce By-Elections

As both are not strong contenders for a podium finish, India’s first medal is expected to come on Friday when para archery events begin. Once para-athletics events begin on Saturday, a medal rush is expected to start.

(With PTI Inputs)