Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE SCORE, Paralympics 2021 Day 10 LIVE UPDATES

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 10 Tokyo Paralympics Live Score, Paralympics Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. India's young Shooting sensation – Avani Lekhara will once again be back in action once again this time in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualifiers. Avani will be a top bet for a medal on a busy Friday for India at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Having won the 10m air rifle gold, the 19-year-old will be back at the Asaka Shooting Range. She will not be the only Indian in action at the shooting range, though. Deepak will be in the fray in the men's 50m rifle 3P as Indian para-athletes chase medals in five different sports including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Swimming and Canoe Sprint. India are currently in 36th position with a haul of 10 medals, including two gold, three silvers and five bronze. The badminton action continues with several Indian players will also be in action on Friday. World No.1 Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will compete in mixed badminton.

On Thursday, top seed Pramod Bhagat sailed into the men's singles semifinals after beating Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in his second group A match of the Tokyo Paralympics badminton event as the country's shuttlers expectedly produced strong performances. The 33-year-old Bhagat, also a reigning world champion, saw off Chyrkob 21-12 21-9 in 26 minutes to top his group and enter the last four in-class SL3. Other Indian shuttlers, including Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon and Krishna Nagar also had a good day in office as they opened their men's singles campaign impressively.