Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Score And Updates, Day 5

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. This is the fifth day and for India Bhavina Patel would be in focus. Bhavina came up with the goods in her maiden Paralympics as she stormed into the final of the table tennis singles event on Saturday. She beat another higher-ranked opponent from China to make the summit clash. The Indian would take on Zhou Ying of China at 7:15 AM IST.Also Read - Paddler Bhavinaben Patel Claims Historic Silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Live Updates

  • 11:06 AM IST

  • 10:30 AM IST

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Do not go anywhere, there are lots coming up this afternoon. the big one would be the mixed team archers taking on Turkey for a spot in the semis.

  • 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: There is the Men’s High Jump final as well in the afternoon. That would be one to watch out for. And of course, the archery mixed compound quarters where Jyoti Baliyan and Rakesh Kumar would be in action.

  • 9:36 AM IST

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: India is currently 51st in the medal tally after a silver from Bhavina Patel. The tally could get doubled today itself. Exciting day ahead, do not go anywhere.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: India’s mixed archery team has won. They beat Thailand 147-141 to enter the quarter-final where they will take on Turkey. The match is at 2:40 PM IST today.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Considering that the Indian pair was trailing at the midway point, it is credible the way they turned it around.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: After four sets of arrows, the Indian duo of Jyoti and Rakesh are in the lead 146-141. All of India would hope they advance.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: High hopes from the two India star para archers. Both of them would hope to combine well and advance in the competition.