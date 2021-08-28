Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Scores And Updates

All eyes would be on paddler Bhavina Patel who would play her semi-final on Saturday in Tokyo Paralympics. She has already assured India of its first medal by beating her Serbian opponent in straight sets in her quarter-final. Fans would hope for a repeat.

Shyam Sundar (Compound Archery) and Rakesh Kumar (Compound Archery) will be in action on Saturday. Ranjeet Bhati will also take the field in F57-final in the Men's Javelin Throw (event). (DAY 3 Highlights)

India's Day 4 Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Here is where you can catch all the LIVE updates of Indians at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 4. 

Live Updates

  • 1:23 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: The Rio Bronze medallist would hope to change the colour of his medal when he represents India in the Men’s Javelin final some time from now.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: At 3:30 PM IST, the Men’s Javelin Final would take place. For India, Varun Singh Bhati would be vying for a medal. Surely, Neeraj Chopra would have his eyes on this one.

  • 12:30 PM IST

  • 9:45 AM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: If I keep on performing like this, I will definitely win the gold medal. I never thought of reaching the finals and only concentrated on giving my 100 per cent and I did that only,” said Bhavina in a video by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

  • 9:27 AM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: Rakesh Kumar hits the bullseye as he takes one step closer to a medal. With a 144-131 win over his opponent. It is a great start to Saturday for Indians.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: The Indian looks set to advance. Currently, after five sets of arrows, he leads 144-131.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: At the end of the third set of arrows, the Indian archer leads 87-79. The Indian has been sharp and has been hitting the 10s at will.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: Archer Rakesh Kumar is in action currently in the 1/16 Elimination round.

  • 8:05 AM IST

  • 7:20 AM IST