Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Scores And Updates

All eyes would be on paddler Bhavina Patel who would play her semi-final on Saturday in Tokyo Paralympics. She has already assured India of its first medal by beating her Serbian opponent in straight sets in her quarter-final. Fans would hope for a repeat.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Modi Congratulates TT Star Bhavina Patel, Tweets 'Your Accomplishments Inspired The Entire Nation'

Shyam Sundar (Compound Archery) and Rakesh Kumar (Compound Archery) will be in action on Saturday. Ranjeet Bhati will also take the field in F57-final in the Men’s Javelin Throw (event). (DAY 3 Highlights) Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Rakesh Kumar Sails Into Pre-Quarters, Shyam Sundar Exits

India’s Day 4 Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Nothing is Impossible if You Try Hard, Says Bhavinaben Patel After Reaching Final

Here is where you can catch all the LIVE updates of Indians at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 4.

