All eyes would be on paddler Bhavina Patel who would play her semi-final on Saturday in Tokyo Paralympics. She has already assured India of its first medal by beating her Serbian opponent in straight sets in her quarter-final. Fans would hope for a repeat.

Shyam Sundar (Compound Archery) and Rakesh Kumar (Compound Archery) will be in action on Saturday along with Bhavinaben (table tennis), who will be playing for a spot in the final. Ranjeet Bhati will also take the field in F57-final in the Men's Javelin Throw (event).

India's Day 4 Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

India’s Jaideep Kumar finished without a score in the men’s 65Kg powerlifting final after failed to register any lift against his name. India’s ace shot putter Tek Chand finished 8th in the men’s seated shot put final (F55) on Friday.

