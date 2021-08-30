Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Scores And Updates

Tokyo: After a dream Saturday, it is Monday and today Devendra Jhajharia and quite a few others would be in focus. Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of all the Indian events from Tokyo Paralympics on Day 6. It was a day to remember from an Indian point of view. First, it was Bhavina Patel’s silver in table tennis and then Nishad Kumar picked up a historic silver in High Jump. And finally, at the end of the day, Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal. There were also a few disappointments along the way as the mixed team archers bowed out in the quarter-final.Also Read - Vinod Kumar Claims Bronze in Discus Throw, Third Medal For India in Tokyo Paralympics

Day 5 Highlights: AS IT HAPPENED

——————————————————————————————————————————- Also Read - Nishad Kumar Clinches Silver Medal in Men's High Jump in Tokyo Paralympics

Live Updates

  • 8:29 AM IST

  • 8:27 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 6: Yogesh Kathuniya following a good show has settled for silver. This has been a dream start for India today. The javelin event is also happening where Sundar Singh Gurjar and Devendra Jhajharia are in action.

  • 8:13 AM IST

  • 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 6: Good news at the start of the week as shooter Avani Lekhara wins gold. This is India’s first gold of the Games. Given the good start, India could go on to win many medals today.

  • 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 6: Kathuniya slips to 2nd place. He would not be getting Gold. But yes, a medal is confirmed. Claudiney Santos in top spot.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 6: Meanwhile, Kathuniya assures India another medal. He has been on fore, he has breached his own personal best thrice. He leads the pack and is a frontrunner for gold.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 6: World record holder Devendra Jhajharia has all eyes on him. He is going up next. The champion starts his run-up and he throws 60.28m. Not one of his best, but he would look to bounce back.

  • 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 6: Javelin begins! Sundar Singh Gurjar starts proceedings with the first attempt. It is a white flag and he gets 62.26m. Not a bad start. He would look to improve on that.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 6: Avani Lekhara and Devendra Jhajharia would be in action shortly. It could be a memorable Monday for India. Quite a number of medals are expected.

  • 7:03 AM IST