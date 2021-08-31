Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Scores &Updates

Tokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old bagged gold, India’s first at Tokyo 2020, in women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the final on Monday. Double Paralympic Games gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria’s hopes of extending his legacy by winning the third gold did not materialise as the Indian had to be satisfied with a silver medal in the men’s Javelin Throw F46 category while Sundar Singh Gurjar, a two-time World Championship gold medallist, took bronze with a best throw of 64.01 metres.Also Read - Watch: Sumit Antil's Historic Gold Medal Throw in F64 Event at Tokyo Paralympics

Live Updates

  • 7:12 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: On her last attempt, Bhagyashri comes up with the goods. She posts her personal best with a best of 7.00.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: More events to look forward to as India’s Bhagyashri Jadhav is in action next in the Women’s Shot Put F34 Final.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Mariyappan Thangavelu, the Rio Paralympic gold medallist, will take the field to defend his title in Men’s High Jump T63 on what could be another big day at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

  • 6:47 AM IST
    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India’s Rubina Francis starts is currently in 3rd position in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification.
  • 6:43 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: After a memorable start to the week, Tuesday could also be terrific as there are quite a few medal contenders. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics and this is Day 7.