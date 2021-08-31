Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Scores &Updates

Tokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old bagged gold, India’s first at Tokyo 2020, in women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the final on Monday. Double Paralympic Games gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria’s hopes of extending his legacy by winning the third gold did not materialise as the Indian had to be satisfied with a silver medal in the men’s Javelin Throw F46 category while Sundar Singh Gurjar, a two-time World Championship gold medallist, took bronze with a best throw of 64.01 metres.Also Read - Watch: Sumit Antil's Historic Gold Medal Throw in F64 Event at Tokyo Paralympics

Day 6 HIGHLIGHTS: AS IT HAPPENED Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2021, Day 6: Avani, Sumit Win Gold as India End Day On Historic 5-Medal High

Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Rubina Francis, Bhagyashri Jadhav, Simran Sharma, Athletics News, Devendra Jhajharia age, Devendra Jhajharia live, Devendra Jhajharia news, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 7 Live Scores, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 7 Live Stream. Also Read - Sumit Antil Clinches India's 2nd Gold in Tokyo Paralympics in Javelin Throw (F64) Event, Sets New World Record