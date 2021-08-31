Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Scores &Updates

Tokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old bagged gold, India’s first at Tokyo 2020, in women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the final on Monday. Double Paralympic Games gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria’s hopes of extending his legacy by winning the third gold did not materialise as the Indian had to be satisfied with a silver medal in the men’s Javelin Throw F46 category while Sundar Singh Gurjar, a two-time World Championship gold medallist, took bronze with a best throw of 64.01 metres.Also Read - Watch: Sumit Antil's Historic Gold Medal Throw in F64 Event at Tokyo Paralympics

  • 11:50 AM IST

  • 11:44 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Good news finally on Tuesday as Singhraj Adhana with 216.8 points wins the bronze medal in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final. The other Indian in the fray Manish Narwal unfortunately finished at the seventh position. This is India’s second bronze medal of the event and the tally has now swelled to eight – 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze.

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: In an hour from now, Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana will now be back in action from 11:00 AM (IST) onwards in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final. For all the live updates, stay hooked to this space.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Scores & Updates, Day 7: Not the kind of result Indians were looking for from Rubina Francis. She finished a disappointing seventh. Sareh Javanmardi of Iran has won the gold, setting a new world record. Aysegul Pehlivanlar of Turkey clinches silver while bronze goes to Krisztina David of Hungary.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: It went right down to the wire but unfortunately, Rakesh Kumar lost to Ai Xinliang of China in the men’s individual compound event quarter-final. Rakesh lost 143-145.

  • 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Shooters Manish Narwal, SInghraj Adana and Deepender Singh are also in action in P1 men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 qualification round.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Big moment for Rakesh Kumar, who has been hitting the target more often than not. He is currently taking on Ai Xinliang of China in men’s individual compound event quarter-final.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: It was heartbreaking as India’s Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel lost to China’s Zhou Ying and Zhang Bian 0-3. Bhavina and Sonal lost in straight 2-11, 4-11, and 2-11.

  • 7:51 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: In moments from now, Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel will take on China’s Zhou Ying and Zhang Bian in women’s team – classes 4-5 quarterfinal.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India’s Rakesh Kumar continues his good form in Tokyo. He has defeated Slovakia’s Marian Marecak 140-137 to enter men’s individual compound quarterfinals.