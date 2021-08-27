Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates Day 3

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of day 3 of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India will eye their first medal today. Thet will be up in action in archery, powerlifting, table tennis, and athletics. After a good show in the recently concluded Summer Games, the Indian para-athletes would look to continue the brilliant work. Fans from India have been pouring the athletes with good wishes.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 3, August 27: All You Need to Know

India’s Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 27, Friday Also Read - No Athletes, But Afghanistan Flag Included in Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

Archery Also Read - We Have Wings: Paralympics Off to Glittering Start in Tokyo

Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Jyoti Balyan at 5:30 AM IST

Table Tennis

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Round of 16 – Bhavina Patel at 7:30 AM

Powerlifting

Women’s 50kg Final – Sakina Khatun at 9:30 AM

Archery

Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Rakesh Kumar & Shyam Sundar at 10:30 AM

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round – Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara at 10:30 AM

Powerlifting

Men’s 65kg Final – Jaideep at 3:00 PM

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put F55 Final – Tek Chand at 3:30 PM

Table Tennis:

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Quarter-final – Bhavina Patel at 3:50 PM (Subject to Qualification)

Live Updates

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Sakina fails to lift 93kg. She would have a just one more attempt at it.

  • 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: She would hope that she can pull off the 93kg easily. That would give her a lot of confidence going ahead.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: After the first round of lifts by nine athletes, Sakina is placed No 5 with her successful lift of 90 kg.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: The Indian has declared 93kg as her second attempt. She is currently at the No 1 spot, but it is too early to make anything of the rankings now.

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: The Indian is off to a flyer. She lifts 90kg in her first attempt in the women’s 50kg final without breaking into a sweat.

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: The first lifted attempt for the Indian is 90kg. There are five athletes with a starting lift more than that.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Fans are wishing Sakina all the best on social media platforms just goes to show that India is extremely excited about the prospect of her winning the first medal.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Time for the first medal even featuring an Indian athlete. Ex Commonwealth Games medallist Sakina Khatun would eye a podium finish in Tokyo.

  • 9:18 AM IST

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Do not go anywhere, India could win its first medal soon when Sakina competes in the finals in the 50kg category.