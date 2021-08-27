Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates Day 3

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of day 3 of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India will eye their first medal today. Thet will be up in action in archery, powerlifting, table tennis, and athletics. After a good show in the recently concluded Summer Games, the Indian para-athletes would look to continue the brilliant work. Fans from India have been pouring the athletes with good wishes.

India's Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 27, Friday

Archery

Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Jyoti Balyan at 5:30 AM IST

Table Tennis

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Round of 16 – Bhavina Patel at 7:30 AM

Powerlifting

Women’s 50kg Final – Sakina Khatun at 9:30 AM

Archery

Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Rakesh Kumar & Shyam Sundar at 10:30 AM

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round – Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara at 10:30 AM

Powerlifting

Men’s 65kg Final – Jaideep at 3:00 PM

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put F55 Final – Tek Chand at 3:30 PM

Table Tennis:

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Quarter-final – Bhavina Patel at 3:50 PM (Subject to Qualification)