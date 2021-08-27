Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates Day 3
Tokyo: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of day 3 of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India will eye their first medal today. Thet will be up in action in archery, powerlifting, table tennis, and athletics. After a good show in the recently concluded Summer Games, the Indian para-athletes would look to continue the brilliant work. Fans from India have been pouring the athletes with good wishes.
India’s Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 27, Friday Also Read - No Athletes, But Afghanistan Flag Included in Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony
Archery Also Read - We Have Wings: Paralympics Off to Glittering Start in Tokyo
Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Jyoti Balyan at 5:30 AM IST
Table Tennis
Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Round of 16 – Bhavina Patel at 7:30 AM
Powerlifting
Women’s 50kg Final – Sakina Khatun at 9:30 AM
Archery
Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Rakesh Kumar & Shyam Sundar at 10:30 AM
Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round – Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara at 10:30 AM
Powerlifting
Men’s 65kg Final – Jaideep at 3:00 PM
Athletics
Men’s Shot Put F55 Final – Tek Chand at 3:30 PM
Table Tennis:
Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Quarter-final – Bhavina Patel at 3:50 PM (Subject to Qualification)