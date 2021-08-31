Double delight for India in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won a silver and bronze respectively in the men’s high jump T42 event as India’s medal tally at the Paralympics touched an unprecedented 10 in Tokyo on Tuesday. Mariyappan cleared 1.86m while the American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m in his third attempt. Kumar took the bronze with an effort of 1.83. The third Indian in fray and 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze-winner, Varun Singh Bhati ended seventh out of nine competitors after he failed to clear the 1.77m mark.Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Mariyappan Thangavelu Wins Silver, Sharad Kumar Settles for Bronze As India end Day On High

The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position. Thangavelu had won the gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics, while Varun Singh had brought home bronze.

Earlier in the day, shooter Singhraj Adana fetched a bronze in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event. India have so far won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

The 26-year-old Mariyappan was touted as a sure-shot medal for India after rising to fame with his gold in the Rio Games five years ago.

The Tamil Nadu athlete suffered permanent disability in his right leg after it was crushed under a bus when he was only 5.

Raised by a single mother after his father abandoned the family, Mariyappan battled abject poverty growing up as his mother worked a labourer before becoming a vegetable seller.



Kumar, who hails from Patna, Bihar, suffered paralysis in his left leg as a two-year-old after being administered a spurious polio vaccine. He is a two-time Asian Para Games gold-medallist.

Earlier, Bhavinaben Patel had opened India’s account in Tokyo with her silver medal in table tennis women’s singles (Class 4) on Sunday and then Nishad Kumar brought home the silver medal in men’s high jump (T47), before a medal rush on Monday.

Shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil won two gold medals for India on Monday.

Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in men’s javelin throw (F46), while Yogesh Kathunya also won a silver medal in men’s discus (F56).

