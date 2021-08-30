Tokyo: India’s tryst with Javelin throw continued in Tokyo as another athlete clinched a medal on day 6 of the Paralympic Games on Monday. India’s Sumit Antil summed up the day perfectly by winning the gold in men’s javelin (F64) at the Tokyo Paralympics with a new world record throw of 68.55m. This is India’s second gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Earlier in the day, shooter Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal as she topped the podium in women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1).Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2021, Day 6: Avani, Sumit Win Gold as India End Day On Historic 5-Medal High

The 23-year-old Sumit smashed the world record thrice during the final in Tokyo on Monday. He threw 66.95 in his first attempt to set the new world record, before bettering it with his second throw. Then in his fifth attempt, he again set a new world record with a throw of 68.55m. His compatriot, Sandeep Chaudhary, finished fourth in the competition with a personal best of 62.20m.

SPEECHLESS 🤩 🔥 Sumit Antil sets a WR with his first 66.95m throw!

🔥 Breaks his OWN WR with his second 68.08m attempt!

🔥 Breaks it yet AGAIN in his 5th attempt with 68.55m

🔥 Wins the Men’s Javelin F64 #Gold for #IND! #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/q3Nl2m1dLM — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

Sumit who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.

In fact, he bettered the previous world record of 62.88m, also set by him, five times on the day. His last throw was a foul. His series read 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55 and foul.



Australian Michal Burian (66.29m) and Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku (65.61m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

A student of Delhi’s Ramjas College, Antil was an able-bodied wrestler before his accident which led to the amputation of his leg below the knee. A para-athlete in his village initiated him to the sport in 2018.

He also competed against Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in the able-bodied Indian Grand Prix series 3 on March 5 in Patiala.

He finished seventh with a best throw of 66.43m while Chopra shattered his own national record with a big effort of 88.07m. He won a silver in the F64 javelin throw at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai.