Tokyo: India's Jaideep Kumar finished without a score in the men's 65Kg powerlifting final in the ongoing Paralympic Games here at Tokyo International Forum on Friday.

Jaideep failed to register any lift against his name. As a result, the Indian para-powerlifter stayed outside the top-7. Chile’s Jorge Carinao was another lifter who failed to register any score while Jordan’s athlete did not finish. Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 4, August 28: All You Need to Know

Chinese powerlifter Lei Liu won the gold as he lifted 198kg while Iran’s Amir Jafari Arangeh clinched silver. Hocine Bettir of Algeria won the bronze in the men’s 65 Kg powerlifting final.

Jaideep in his first two attempts failed to register the lift of the 160kg on board. Despite two failed attempts, Jaideep declared his third attempt for 167kg and was again unsuccessful as the Indian completed the event without a score against his name.

Earlier in the day, another Indian powerlifter Sakina Khatun finished fifth in the women’s 50 Kg powerlifting final. Sakina, who had won a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games, successfully lifted 90 kg in her first attempt and was not able to go above 90 kg. As a result, the Indian para-powerlifter missed out on a medal. (ANI)

