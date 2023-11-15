By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tollywood Star Venkatesh Daggubati Meets Viv Richards At Wankhede During IND vs NZ Semi Final Tie
Tollywood Star Venkatesh Daggubati Meets Viv Richards At Wankhede During IND vs NZ Semi Final Tie
Mumbai: Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati met cricketing legend Viv Richards in the semi-final match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.