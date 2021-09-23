New Delhi: New Zealand batsman Tom Latham opened up on what the players went through during the 24 hours after they pulled out from the Pakistan tour. The Blackcaps made a bold decision to pull out from the tour a few minutes before the first ODI. The cricket fraternity got divided on the decision as some understood New Zealand’s decision while others bashed them for the cancellation of the tour at the last minute.Also Read - PCB Gets ₹27 Lakh Biryani Bill For Security Personnel Deployed for New Zealand Team

Latham talked about how the team environment was ahead of the big decision.

"It was like a normal game day. We were leaving at 12:30, and then I got a message on my WhatsApp group that we were having a team meeting at 12 o clock. Everyone was sort of wondering what was up and then we got told the news that we were heading home," Latham told New Zealand media.

The stand-in captain for the tour said that the NZC and the Players Association foremost priority was the safety of everyone.

“It was an interesting 24 hours post that decision but obviously NZC and the Players Association, everyone on the ground in Pakistan and NZ Cricket obviously had players’ safety first and foremost. For them to get us to Dubai in 24 hours was outstanding so the guys were very thankful for that.”

“We managed to get to Dubai 24 hours after the decision was made. For the guys to connect as a group and spend a bit of time together was nice. It was a hectic 24 hours but we’re all good, the guys are in good spirits and we’re looking forward to getting home,” Latham added.

The southpaw said that the player stayed tight as a group for the 24 hours they stayed in Islamabad and were pleased to reach New Zealand safe.

“It was a pretty hectic 24 hours once we found out we were heading home. The guys dealt with it all slightly differently but we stayed tight as a group over there in those 24 hours we had in Islamabad. For us to be here and to be safe, the guys were certainly very pleased to get here,” he said.