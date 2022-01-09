Hagley Oval: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham struck a fine unbeaten century, while Devon Conway played a superb innings of 99 not out as the duo helped the hosts post 349/1 on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh here on Sunday.Also Read - BAN vs NZ: It Was Special Considering We Lost The Toss, Says Devon Conway

On a day when Bangladesh bowlers toiled without success, Latham brought up his 12th Test ton halfway through the day, hitting a staggering 28 boundaries around the wicket in his 278-ball stay at the crease. The 29-year-old Latham is now only 14 runs away from a double century.

Putting on 148 for the opening wicket with Will Young (54), Latham was accompanied by Conway, who was one short of reaching three figures himself (99 not out) when stumps were called.

Conway will be on strike for the first ball, as the hosts look to post a mammoth first innings total.

New Zealand had lost the opening Test by eight wickets as Bangladesh secured a historic win with Ebadot Hossain claiming six second-innings wickets on Day 5 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

It was Bangladesh’s first win against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game with the tourists breaking the hosts’ 17-match unbeaten streak at home.

On Sunday, New Zealand made the most of the opportunity of being asked to bat first, capitalising on some poor discipline with the ball and in the field, almost scoring at four runs an over in the morning session.

The opening pair made 92 runs in the 25-over morning session, with Latham bringing up his half-century in just 65 balls. Bangladesh were bereft of ideas with the ball, and not backed up in the field, ruing missed opportunities.

Litton Das dropped Young after the lunch break, and the batting pair moved to the 100-run stand, the first opening partnership of three figures in the first innings of a Test in New Zealand since 2012. Young moved to fifty in emphatic fashion, hitting Mehidy Hasan Miraz over the top, though was dismissed by Shoriful Islam for 54.

It turned out to be the only joy Bangladesh enjoyed during the day, as Conway joined Latham to pile the pressure on. Latham’s century came off 133 balls (the fastest of his dozen), mixing power with touch and use of opposition pace bowling.

Conway also neared his century as the day came to an end, with the hosts in command at 349/1.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy was ruled out due to a hand injury, with Mohammad Naim replacing him as opener and becoming Bangladesh’s 100th Test cap. Mushfiqur Rahim was also a late withdrawal, succumbing to a groin injury in the warm-up.

For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindran was replaced in the side by Daryl Mitchell.

Brief scores: New Zealand 349/1 in 90 overs (Tom Latham 186 not out, Will Young 54, Devon Conway 99 not out) vs Bangladesh.