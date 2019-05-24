New Zealand wicket keeper Tom Latham will miss the team’s warm-up matches, owing to a finger injury, and will be replaced by uncapped Tom Blundell, captain Kane Williamson said. With the World Cup just around the corner, New Zealand have been forced to deal with injury concerns. “Tom won’t be available for the first two warm-up games,” Williamson confirmed at the Captains’ Day conference. New Zealand are slated to clash with India on Saturday before taking on West Indies on May 28 in run up to tournament-proper.

The 27-year-old Latham had picked up a finger injury during the final warm-up match against Australia before flying to the UK for the World Cup. “We are hoping he progresses nice and quickly and we will have to address it as the days go by,” the skipper added. However, if the left-hand batsman will be available for the New Zealand’s opening match against Sri Lanka on June 1, is still unclear.