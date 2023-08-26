Home

Tom Moody Puts Babar Azam In Same Bracket Of Virat Kohli, Says ”There’s So Much Likeness” Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

''I wouldn't go as far as saying that Virat is gonna have a better Asia Cup than Babar Azam, but they both can have equal pressure on them and it's gonna be a delight to watch them both bat because they are box office''- Tom Moody.

Tom Moody Puts Babar Azam In Same Bracket Of Virat Kohli, Says ''There's So Much Likeness'' Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has put the likes of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in the same bracket and says that both of them have quite a number of similarities in between ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

”I think absolutely he is. He does remind me very much of Virat Kohli, the way he goes about his business. He plays authentic cricket shots. He seems to understand, read the game very well, which Kohli has done for over a decade. He is a good chaser as well like Virat Kohli has proven to be over many, many years”, Moody was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Moody added that it would be delight to watch them during the course of the tournament and one can just can’t give it an edge over each other.

“So, there’s so much likeness between the two and I wouldn’t go as far as saying that Virat is gonna have a better Asia Cup than Babar Azam, but they both can have equal pressure on them and it’s gonna be a delight to watch them both bat because they are box office,” he said.

The Australian also said that the captaincy responsibility has made Babar a better leader.

“The microscope is very much on every single captain and every single move and suddenly you’ve got so many experts out there when you do make a move that maybe not be the right move at the time but I think that he’s still dealing with the growing pressures of captaincy there’s no question of that.”

“So, you know, he’ll only continue to get better. He is also got around him, I mentioned the experience of this Pakistan side now he’s also got a lot of experience around him and a lot of players that have been in captaincy roles whether that be in franchise cricket or in their domestic cricket, so he’s got a lot of strong leadership pillars around which I’m sure he’ll draw upon,” he elaborated.

