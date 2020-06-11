Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tondela FC vs Aves FC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match TON vs AVE at Estadio Joao Cardoso: In an exciting Portuguese League 2019-20 encounter, Tondela will square off against Aves FC at the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Thursday (Friday in India). The Portuguese Primeira Liga TON vs AVE will kick-start at 1.45 AM IST. This will be their 26th game in the season so far as both clubs desperately look to climb higher up the table. In terms of standings, Tondela are currently 14th in the league with 26 points, but squared off in a gutsy goalless draw against a quality Benfica unit. Also Read - SEV vs RB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Sevilla FC vs Real Betis FC Football Match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan 1.30 AM IST June 12

Meanwhile, Aves have been struggling throughout as they reside at the bottom of the league with 13 points. They lost their last game 2-0 to Belenenses and are likely to get relegated this season due to a poor run of form. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - RL vs BBG Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Brose Bamberg Match at Audi Dome, Munich 12 AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Tondela FC and Aves FC will start at 1.45 AM IST. Also Read - BEL vs VIT Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Belenenses vs Vitoria Guimares SC Today's Match at Estadio Nacional do Jamor 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Joao Cardoso

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: C Ramos

Defenders: O Diakhite, J Buatu, P Sampaio, Y Tavares

Midfielders: Estrela, R Oliveira, J Luis-Garcia, J Murillo

Forwards: M Mohammadi (C), R Fonseca (VC)

TON vs AVE Probable Playing XIs

Tondela FC: Cláudio, Yohan Tavares, Philipe Sampaio, Filipe Ferreira, Marko Petkovic, Ricardo Valente, Joao Pedro, Jhon Murillo, Rúben Fonseca, Richard Birkheun, Joao Pedro-Almeida.

Aves FC: Fábio, Jonathan Buatu, Oumar Diakhité, Ricardo Mangas, Mato Milos, Ruben, Afonso, Estrela, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Pedro Delgado, Marius Mouandilmadji.

TON vs AVE SQUADS

Tondela FC: Cláudio, Diogo Silva, Babacar Niasse, Marko Petkovic, João Gonçalves, Pité, Fahd Moufi, Yohan Tavares, Ricardo Alves, Philipe Sampaio, Jaquité, Pedro Augusto, Joao Pedro, Pepelu, João Reis, Filipe Ferreira, Jonathan Torohia, Richard Birkheun, António Xavier, Ronan Jeronimo, Jhon Murillo, Tomislav Strkalj, Rúben Fonseca, Ricardo Valente.

Aves FC: Dimitar Sheytanov, Raphael Lopes, Fábio, Andrej Simunec, Helder Balde, Adam Dzwigala, Adi Mehremic, Bruno de Abreu Barbosa, Jaílson, Oumar Diakhité, Ricardo Mangas, Afonso, Bruno Lourenco, Mato Milos, Pedro Soares, Cláudio Tavares, Ruben, Pedro Delgado, Zidane Banjaqui, Aaron Tshibola, Falcao Carolino, Jonathan Buatu, Ablaye Faye, Bruno Araujo Morais, José Varela, Estrela, Assimiou Touré, Bruno Riberio, Peu, Marius Mouandilmadji, Miguel Gonçalves Silva, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Ruben Macedo, Maximiano, Welinton Júnior, Arthur Yamga.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AVE Dream11 Team/ TON Dream11 Team/ Aves FC Dream11 Team/ Tondela FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.