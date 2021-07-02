New Delhi: Prolific midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football on Thursday. The 31-year-old took a big decision days after Germany got knocked out from the Euro 2020 after suffering defeat in the round of 16 to England. Kroos made 106 appearances for Germany and was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning team. Also Read - Euro 2020 Live Streaming Switzerland vs Spain in India: Preview, Squads, Team News - Where to Watch SUI vs SPN Live Stream Football Match Online; TV Telecast in India

Kroos made his debut for the German national team in 2010 under Joachim Low and post Euros both of them parted ways with Die Mannschaft.

Kroos posted a heartfelt note on his social media platforms and said he would've wished to bid adieu to the German national team with European Championship.

“I’ve played for Germany 106 times. There won’t be another time.

“I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end,” Kroos posted.

The 31-year-old further revealed that it was not a sudden decision by him as he was aware of ruling himself out of the 2022 World Cup.

“I had made the decision to quit after this tournament for a long time. It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” he added.

Kroos, who has won almost every trophy with Real Madrid, said that he will fully focus on his goals with the Spanish giants and with the international retirement will also allow him to give more time to his family.

“Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years. In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven years.

“And moreover, as a husband and dad, I would also like to be there for my wife and three children,” he added.

The midfield maestro also expressed gratitude towards his fans for supporting him.

“It was a great honour for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long period of time. I did it with pride and passion.

“Thanks to all fans and supporters who carried and supported me with their applause and cheers. And thanks to all the critics for their extra motivation”

Kroos also thanked Low for giving him the opportunity in the Germany national team and also wish good luck and success to the new coach Hansi Flick

“At the very end I would like to say thank you very much to Jogi Low. He made me a national player and world champion. He trusted me. We have written a success story for a long time.

“It was an honor for me, doing it well – and good luck and success to Hansi Flick,” he concluded.