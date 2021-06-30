Wembley: Veteran football icon Toni Kroos is set to announce his international retirement after England blanked the German side in a Round of 16 EURO 2020 game at Wembley on Tuesday. As per a report in the Bild (via Goal’s Ronan Murphy), the 31-year-old will not be a part of future contention for national team selection. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Spotted Without Mask at Wembley During England vs Germany EURO 2020 Match, PIC Goes Viral

Reports suggest that Kroos will now be going on a month-long vacation after Germany bowed out of the EURO 2020. Kroos, with 107 appearances for Germany is the joint 7th-most capped player alongside former Bayern teammate Thomas Müller. During his national stint, Kroos scored 17 goals and is hailed as one of the finest German players ever. Also Read - Raheeem Sterling Reacts After England Beat Germany 2-0 to Enter EURO 2020 Quarter-Final

After the loss against England, Kroos reckoned the German side lacked ‘effectiveness’.

“It was a very even game until the goal against us,” Kroos told MagentaTV. “Both teams neutralised each other. Maybe we lacked effectiveness. We progressed from a difficult group but this is very disappointing right now.”

Not just Kroos, it is believed German manager Joachim Low has also bowed out from his role. Low, who had led Germany to triumph at the 2014 World Cup, was disappointed following the loss against England.

“It is a disappointment for all of us. We hoped for more, the faith in the team was absolutely there. We had two great chances, but, unfortunately, we didn’t score any goals,. We’re sorry we’re out of the tournament but we’ve worked hard for the past four weeks, and everyone has pulled along well,” he told reporters after the loss.