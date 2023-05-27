Too Early To Compare Shubman Gill With Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar: Kapil Dev

Home

India's World Cup-winning Kapil Dev felt Shubman Gill need one more season before being compared among the guests.

New Delhi: India 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev isn’t too convinced to put high-flying Shubman Gill in the same bracket as of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli at this moment and felt that the youngster’s potential can be measured on how he makes a comback after a dip in form.

Dev’s comments come in after Gill slammed his third century in IPL 2023 on Friday, thus leading defending champions Gujarat Titans to their second Indian Premier League final appearance in a row. Gujarat will meet Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 final on Sunday.

Dev cited former India star Vinod kambli and Suryakumar Yadav’s examples in justification on his comments for Gill. “This is a purple patch for Shubman Gill. We have to see how long can he continue like this. It will be interesting to see how he comes back when there’s a dip after scoring so many runs. Look at Suryakumar Yadav,” Dev told ABP News.

“After glorious seasons, he made three golden ducks and then again he came back strongly. You rate these players highly. So I’d be very keen to see how Gill bounces back when his purple patch finishes. He has all the qualities His biggest strength is that he doesn’t appear to be in a hurry even when boundaries are not coming. He has all the shots,” he added.

On Friday, Gill’s blistering 129 off 60 balls came helped Gujarat Titans poset 233/3. In reply, Mumbai Indians were all out for 171. Gill also took the Orange Cap from Faf du Plessis and has so far accumulated 851 runs from 16 games with a match in hand.

One of the best allrounders India has ever produced, Dev felt a lot would depend how Gill handles himself among all the attention and fame he is getting. “Don’t get me wrong, I have no doubts in his abilities. But without making comparisons, I would like to talk about one cricketer – Vinod Kambli, who probably had an even better start to his international career.

“So the biggest question in front of Gill now will be that will he be able to handle himself? Cope with all the attention and fame that he will be getting at this young age?” he added. Without questioning Gill’s skills as a player, Dev stated he would give the Punjab lad a couple of seasons before making big comparisons.

“Sunil Gavaskar came, Sachin Tendulkar came, then Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli and now with the kind of batting he is showing, it appears that Shubman Gill is following their footsteps. But I will like to give him another season before making big claims. He definitely has the talent but won’t like to make big comparisons right now.

“He needs to have one more season like this before we can say he is the next in line after Gavaskar, Sachin and Kohli. Bowlers get to know your strengths and weaknesses after one or two good seasons. But if you have three or four good seasons then we can say he is truly great,” Kapil said.

