International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has admitted that it is too early to know exactly what the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will look like, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee announced at the 136th session of the IOC – the first-ever session held by videoconference – that all the venues intended for the Games in 2020 have been secured for next year and confirmed the sports competition schedule, reports Xinhua news agency.

But Bach warned that the unprecedented health situation meant multiple scenarios were being considered in planning the format for Tokyo.

“As the report of the Organising Committee today and the Coordination Commission that they have given some indications in which directions they are working. But in this situation now you cannot address the details yet,” Bach told reporters after the virtual session on Friday.

“In many countries, you don’t even know what requirements you have tomorrow when you leave the house, or whether you can leave the house. How can you know in detail about the organisation of the most complex event in the world?”

“There cannot be a solution today, this is too much (to be) expected,” added Bach.

The Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony is scheduled to start on July 23 next year. Bach pointed out that less spectators for the opening ceremony was one of the scenarios they had looked into.

“Because this has to do also with travel restrictions, with quarantine, with everything. It’s again too early to tell. It’s not what we want. We would like to see a stadium full of enthusiastic fans and to give them all the opportunity to live for the Olympic experience and to support the athletes. And this is the first line what we are working for,” said Bach.

Beijing is scheduled to host the 2022 Winter Olympics just six months after the proposed Tokyo Games. Bach reiterated that Beijing can benefit from Tokyo.

“The short time span between Tokyo and Beijing can help Beijing very much, because the high awareness of Olympic Games from Tokyo can be transformed at least in part to Beijing 2022.”

