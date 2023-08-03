Home

Sports

Too Much Chopping And Changing Not Good For India Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup: Kirti Azad

Too Much Chopping And Changing Not Good For India Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup: Kirti Azad

With the 50-over World Cup at home just three months away, India are still on experimentational mode.

Indian players wear a dejected look after losing to West Indies in the second ODI. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former cricketer Kirti Azad took a dig at the Indian team management for their chopping and changing strategy and not having a set of players ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November. India is hosting the ODI World Cup independently for the first time.

Trending Now

His comments come in after the Indian team’s experimentation policy in the recently-concluded ODI series. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli didn’t play in two games. In the first ODI, Rohit batted at No.7 while Kohli decided not to bat.

Besides that, fingers were also pointed on the Indian batting order where batting positions of the several players were under question. Azad compared the current time in Indian cricket with the Indian teams of Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

“It was there during Sourav Ganguly’s time and also under Virat Kohli, that a set of 20-22 players were picked and they would check the combinations within that set,” Azad, who was a part of India’s 1983 World Cup winning team, told India.com on Wednesday on the sidelines of Amrit Mathur’s book launch.

“I think we should have a fixed team. If I am not wrong we had two different Indian teams some times back (Shikhar Dhawan was the captain in Sri Lanka when Virat Kohli’s India faced England in 2021). The Indian team had seven different captains inside a year. As a result, when you play at the international level, you don’t peak when it matters the most because you don’t have a set team,” he added.

With the ODI World Cup at home in just three months away, India are still struggling with the first playing XI that would take the field in the mega event. Ideally, India should have finalised their playing eleven and the West Indies series could have been a dress rehearsal.

Too Much T20s Affecting In Longer Format

Injuries to certain senior players also played a part in India’s struggle to finalise their eleven by now. While pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket for almost a year, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s injuries added more misery for the Indian team.

However, the good news is Bumrah will be coming back after 11 months in the Ireland T20I series later this month while there is still uncertainty about the return of Rahul and Iyer. The 64-year-old also opined on how more emphasis in T20 cricket is actually having a negative effect on the bowlers in the longest format.

“Injuries are a part and parcel of the game and it can happen to anyone at any time. But that same player after injury doesn’t want play for India and then plays a whole Indian Premier League season, how does that happen?,” he asked.

“When you play in the IPL, you have to bowl only four overs. In Tests, a bowler does a 4-5 over spell in the first spell. Then you get a break of two to three years before you come for the second spell where you body is stiff.

“So bowling in the second or third spell is more important that bowling in the first spell. That is not happening because there is more concentration on T20 cricket,” he signed off.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES