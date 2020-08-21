Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written an appreciation letter to Suresh Raina for his contribution to Indian cricket. Raina, on Saturday, announced he’s retiring from international cricket thus bringing an end to his 15-year career. Also Read - Swachh Survekshan 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Cities For Securing Top Positions, Urges Other Cities to Ensure Cleanliness

PM Modi said Raina is too young and energetic to retire and that his inspiring role in India’s ODI World Cup title win in 2011 will never be forgotten. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Writes Letter to MS Dhoni, Thanks Him For Making India Proud

“I do not want to use the word ‘retirement’ because you are too young and energetic to ‘retire’,” the a two-page note read which Raina shared on his Twitter page on Friday. “During your cricketing career, you sometimes faced setbacks including injuries but every time you overcame those challenges, thanks to your tenacity.” Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Indore Woman Makes Coronavirus-Themed Eco-Friendly Idol Using Chocolate

Modi was present at the Motera Stadium during India’s 2011 World Cup quarterfinal win over the then defending champion Australia. He recalled Raina’s vital innings of 34 not out that guided the hosts in a tricky chase.

“India can never forget your inspiring role during the 2011 World Cup especially during the later matches. I saw you live in action at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, during the Quarter Final against Australia. Your anchoring innings had a big role to play in our team’s victory,” Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, recalled.

“I can confidently say that most fans will miss your elegant cover drives, one which I was lucky to witness that day,” he added.

Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India between 2005 and 2018, scoring nearly 8,000 runs across formats. He won the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy and was the first India batsman to score century in all the three formats.

Modi further praised Raina for being a team man.

“…Suresh Raina will always be synonymous with team spirit. You played not for personal glory but for the glory of your team and the glory of India. Your enthusiasm on the field was infectious and we could all witness that you would be among the first and most animated players to celebrate the fall of opposing team’s wicket,” the PM wrote.

Raina excelled in the shortest format as well, playing numerous match-winning knocks in the IPL.

“As a batsman, you especially distinguished yourself across all mediums and particularly in the newest form of the game, the T20 cricket. This is not an easy format. In tune with our times, it requires quick fixes in double quick time. Again your promptness and speed were assets for this form,” Modi said.

“Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count the number of runs you saved with your alertness on the field,” Modi said of Raina’s fielding.

He wished Raina for future.

“I am glad you are attached to India’s cultural roots and proud of deepening youth’s connect with our glorious ethos as well as value systems,” Modi said. “I am confident you will have an equally fruitful and successful innings in whatever you wish to pursue in times to come.”

Raina thanked Modi for his words.

“When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind,” Raina wrote.