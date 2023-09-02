Home

Sports

Top 10 Current Players With Most International Centuries

Top 10 Current Players With Most International Centuries

In a cricketer's career, scoring a century is of utmost importance. It is a significant contribution to a team's total score, just like a five-wicket haul in bowling. Lets take a look the number of centuries each player has.

Top 10 Current Players With Most International Centuries

New Delhi: A century in cricket refers to scoring 100 or more runs in a single innings. It is considered a major milestone for any batsman and often indicates a high level of skill and concentration In limited-overs cricket, such as One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 (T20) matches, scoring a century is still highly valued as it can greatly increase a team’s chances of winning. In fact, some players have even scored centuries in T20 matches, which are typically much shorter in duration than Test matches. In a cricketer’s career, scoring a century is of utmost importance. It is a significant contribution to a team’s total score, just like a five-wicket haul in bowling. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, holds the record for the most international centuries with 100. He achieved this feat over the course of his 24-year career, which included 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs. Let’s take a look at the current players with the most international centuries

Trending Now

Top 10 Current Players With Most International Centuries

Virat Kohli, India

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, presently holding the record for the most hundreds. He has 76 international centuries, including 29 in test matches, 46 in one-day internationals, and one in Twenty20 Internationals. After going nearly three years without a century since 2019, Kohli finally broke the drought by recording his first T20I century against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup. He also recently scored his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the third ODI and his 20th Test century against Australia in the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

You may like to read

David Warner, Australia

David Warner, former captain of Australia’s cricket team, has 45 centuries in his career. Twenty-five of these were test matches, 19 ODIs, and one T20I. He is known for his aggressive batting style, and he scored his first century against Sri Lanka in 2012, totaling 163 runs. His most recent century came in his 100th test match, which took place in December 2022.

Joe Root, England

Joe Root, the ex-captain of England’s test team, has scored a total of 16 ODI centuries and 29 in the Test format, but has not yet managed to score a century in T20I. He made his Test debut in December 2012 and achieved his first century in 2013 against New Zealand. His most recent century was against India in the Test format in 2021.

Rohit Sharma, India

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, has more hundreds than Steve Smith, who is ranked fifth. His first century came in a tri-nation event in Zimbabwe, where he struck an astounding 114 runs against the local team. He currently has 30 ODI tons, 9 Test hundreds, and 4 T20I centuries. In the year 2021, he scored his most recent century against England.

Steve Smith, Australia

Steve Smith, the Australian cricketer, has achieved a remarkable feat of scoring 42 centuries, comprising 12 in test matches and 30 in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He registered his first century in the fifth game of the 2013 Ashes series, amassing an unbeaten 138 runs. Furthermore, he has scored ODI hundreds at eight diverse locations worldwide.

Kane Williamson, New Zealand

Currently, Kane Williamson is considered to be among the top batsmen in the world and also served as the former captain of New Zealand’s ODI squad. He has an impressive record of scoring 38 centuries, with 26 in test matches and 13 in ODIs. His maiden century was achieved against Bangladesh in an ODI game, wherein he scored 108 runs.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam, the current captain of the Pakistani cricket team, has been frequently in contention with Virat Kohli. He has an impressive record of scoring 28 centuries, including 9 in test matches, 17 in ODIs, and 2 in T20s. In 2022, he holds the record for the highest runs (2,436) across all formats among Pakistani batters. Azam made his debut in ODI in May 2015 and scored his first century in the same format against West Indies in 2016.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES