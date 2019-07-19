Top 5 Raiders Pro Kabaddi League 2019: With Pro Kabaddi League 7 set to begin in a day the excitement is growing like never before. PKL has come a long way and is now a popular sport in the country, maybe a close second to cricket. Some of the top kabaddi players in the world would be ready to flaunt off their skills on the mat in India. With a revamped format, PKL 7 promises to be better and bigger. Here is a look at the top raiders ahead of the season and how will they create a massive impact for their respective teams.

Here are the top five raiders:

Pro Kabaddi League Rahul Chaudhari (Tamil Thalaivas)

The Bijnor born has been one of the top raiders for his team. He brings in a lot of star power to the plate and is effective during raids. The Thalaivas would be hoping for a big show from him this season. He was a part of the titans in the previous seasons but failed to lead his franchise to the title. With the Thalaivas, he would be hoping for a change of fortunes.

Pro Kabaddi League Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates)

The dupki-king will have cameras on him when he starts to raid. He is quick, fast and extremely effective. The beefy looking Narwal has the capability to pick out multiple points during the raid and that makes him dangerous for the opposition. With 858 points he was the top raider in the history of the league as he helped the Pirates retain their title. He scored 233 raid points for the three-time champions last season and will be looking to better that in this season.

Pro Kabaddi League Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Maninder is tall and well-built which gives him an advantage during a raid. His long hands teamed with his equally long legs work in his favour during a hand-touch and toe-touch scenarios. He was the top raider for Bengal last season and would like to repeat it this time around. He finished the fifth season with 190 raid points before bettering that tally with 206 raid points last season.

Pro Kabaddi League Ajay Thakur (Tamil Thalaivas)

The cool customer has the experience and the composure which at times becomes the key to a result. His long legs is a big advantage as he can steal bonus points for his side. What makes him special is his ability to win games on his own. He scored 213 raid points in the fifth season and 203 raid points in the subsequent year. This year he will team up with Rahul and that would form a lethal raiding pair.

Pro Kabaddi League Pavan Sherawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

He may not come across as a stupendous raider but that is where he can fool the opposition. Sherawat bagged the Most Valuable Player last season and he would like to start from where he left off last year. He was one of the breakthrough stars last season as he spearheaded Bengaluru Bulls’ to title triumph with 271 raid points – the most in Season 6.