New Delhi: FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is just six months away now and fans are eager to see their top football stars in action in one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas. A total of 29 nations have already confirmed their place in the tournament, while the remaining three teams will be decided after their respective playoffs round.

The competition will take place in eight stadiums across five different cities in Qatar: Lusall, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah and Doha. All the players will aim to bring their top game in the tournament to help their team win the most coveted trophy in the sporting world.

FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be extra special for some players as they might step on the pitch in the coveted tournament for the one last time. Let's take a look at the top five players who might play their last FIFA World Cup.

5. Pepe

Portugal’s most experienced defender Pepe is 39-year-old and might be seen in the tournament for the last time. The veteran has played three World Cups so far in his career and will look to win the trophy in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Portugal have a strong team with many world-class players including Cristiano Ronaldo. They will hope that their superstars will bring the trophy home for the first time in history.

4. Thiago Silva

Everyone was shocked when Thiago Silva left PSG in 2020 for Chelsea. Fans thought that the move might end his club and international career. However, the veteran defender had something else in his mind. He has proved to be one of the best Chelsea players so far. He has won many competitions with the team including the Uefa Champions League and it also kept him in Brazil’s national team. The 37-year-old might play his last FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil are always the favourite to win the competition and the upcoming edition is no different.

3. Luka Modric

Croatia had a shockingly wonderful run in the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they reached the final. Luka Modric played a crucial part in Croatia’s success in the tournament and won the Ballon d’Or afterwards. He was named the best player in the World Cup and will look to repeat the performance in Qatar. The veteran is now 36-year-old and might be seen in the tournament for the last time.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the most decorated players in the history of football, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t won a FIFA World Cup trophy yet. The trophy has always eluded him and the player will look to grab it for the first time in Qatar. The upcoming edition might be his last World Cup which also puts some extra pressure on him. The 37-year-old is still going strong and will look to add another big trophy in his illustrious career.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won the Copa America trophy with Argentina last year and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar might be his last chance to win the biggest trophy in world football. The little magician has won numerous titles in his career but just like Ronaldo, the World Cup trophy has always eluded him. He came close in the 2014 edition in Brazil but failed to take his team to victory in the final. The 34-year-old might get the last chance to grab the World Cup trophy in Qatar and will give his everything to make it a success.