Dream11 Team Prediction

TOR vs BKN Basketball NBA 2019-20: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Match at 11.00 PM IST August 19:

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Basketball TOR vs BKN, Toronto Raptors Dream 11 Team Player List, Brooklyn Nets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Basketball Tips Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets NBA 2019-20, Online Basketball Tips And Prediction – TOR vs BKN NBA 2019-20.

Dream11 Prediction

Point Guard: Lowry

Shooting Guard: Dinwiddie

Small Forward: Jefferson

Power Forward: Siakam

Centre: Allen

Starting Five

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry (PG), Norman Powell (SG), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF), Serge Ibaka (C)

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving (PG), Spencer Dinwiddie (SG), Joe Harris (SF), Taurean Prince (PF), Jarrett Allen (C)

SQUADS

Toronto Raptors (TOR): Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Matt Thomas, Talen Horton-Tucker, Og Anunoby, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Patrick McCaw, Oshae Brissett, Paul Watson, Malcolm Miller, Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Stanley Johnson, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez

Brooklyn Nets (BKN): Jarrett Allen, Justin Anderson, Wilson Chandler, Chris Chiozza, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, Theo Pinson, Taurean Prince, Garrett Temple

