Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Torpedo Zhodino vs Energetik-BGU Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's TOR vs ENG: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

TOSS – The toss between Torpedo Zhodino vs Energetik-BGU will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Stadion Torpedo, Zhodino

My Dream11 Team

Bushma, Sokol, Artem, Shcherbo, Svirepa, Nosko, Andrey, Mawatu, Dmitri, Jasur, Valeri

TOR vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Torpedo Zhodino: V Bushma (GK), D Antilevski, M Bordachev, V Gorbachik, A Khachaturyan, I Kukharchyk, Y Pavlyukovets, G Ramos, V Shcherbo, V Ustinov, D Yashin

Energetik-BGU: A Lesko (GK), A Shkurdyuk, A Sokol, A Nosko, A Svirepa, J Yakhshiboev, J Mawatu, D Girs, D Tweh, J Atemengue, A Musahagian

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Artem Sokol, Vitali Ustinov

Vice-captain Options: Vladimir Bushma, Danil Miroshnikov

Squads

Energetik-BGU: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

Torpedo Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

