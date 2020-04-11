Dream11 Tips And Predictions
The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.
TOSS – The toss between Torpedo Zhodino vs Energetik-BGU will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Stadion Torpedo, Zhodino
My Dream11 Team
Bushma, Sokol, Artem, Shcherbo, Svirepa, Nosko, Andrey, Mawatu, Dmitri, Jasur, Valeri
TOR vs ENG Probable Playing XIs
Torpedo Zhodino: V Bushma (GK), D Antilevski, M Bordachev, V Gorbachik, A Khachaturyan, I Kukharchyk, Y Pavlyukovets, G Ramos, V Shcherbo, V Ustinov, D Yashin
Energetik-BGU: A Lesko (GK), A Shkurdyuk, A Sokol, A Nosko, A Svirepa, J Yakhshiboev, J Mawatu, D Girs, D Tweh, J Atemengue, A Musahagian
Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks
Captain Options: Artem Sokol, Vitali Ustinov
Vice-captain Options: Vladimir Bushma, Danil Miroshnikov
Squads
Energetik-BGU: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov
Torpedo Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich
