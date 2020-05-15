TOR vs GOR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino vs Gorodeya Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match TOR vs GOR Minsk: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino and Gorodeya will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Torpedo Stadium

TOR vs GOR My Dream11 Team

Igor Dovgyallo, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Andrey Sorokin, Gabriel Ramos, Denis Yaskovich, Andrey Khachaturyan, Valeri Gorbachik (vice-captain), Lazar Sajcic (captain)

TOR vs GOR SQUADS

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

