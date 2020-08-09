Dream11 Team Prediction

TOR vs MEM Basketball NBA 2019-20: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match at Lake Buena Vista, Visa Athletic Center 11.30 PM IST August 9: Also Read - MEM vs OKC Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball NBA 2019-20: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For Oklahoma City Thunder vs Washington Wizards Match at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Kissimmee 10.00 PM IST August 9

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Basketball Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Grizzlies Dream 11 Team Player List, Toronto Raptors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Basketball Tips Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2019-20, Online Basketball Tips And Prediction – Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies Thunder NBA 2019-20. Also Read - SAS vs UTA Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball NBA 2019-20: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Match at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Kissimmee 10.30 PM IST August 7

Dream11 Predictions

PF: Pascal Siakam

SF: OG Anunoby

C: Marc Gasol

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Fred VanVleet Also Read - MIL vs MIA Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat NBA 2019-20 Match at Walt Disney World, Florida 1.30 AM IST August 7

SQUADS

Toronto Raptors (TOR): Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Matt Thomas, Talen Horton-Tucker, Og Anunoby, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Patrick McCaw, Oshae Brissett, Paul Watson, Malcolm Miller, Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Stanley Johnson, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez

Memphis Grizzlies (MEM): Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Jordan Bell, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Gorgui Dieng, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, John Konchar, De’Anthony Melton, Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas, Yuta Watanabe, Justise Winslow

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TOR Dream11 Team/ MEM Dream11 Team/ Toronto Raptors Dream11 Team/ Memphis Grizzlies Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.