TOR vs SMO Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino vs FC Smolevichi, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match TOR vs SMO: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino and FC Smolevichi will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Yunost Stadium

TOR vs SMO My Dream11 Team

V Gorbachik (C), L Veloso (VC), A Gomelko, E Zhevnerov, D Yashin, V Ustinov, A Butarevich, E Barsukov, G Ramos, N Kaplenko, D Yusov,

TOR vs SMO SQUADS

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill LeonovichVladimir Bushma, Vitaly Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Dimitri Yashin, Maksim Bordachev, Mikhail Afanasjev, Andrei Khachaturyan, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Dmitriy Yusov, Valeri Gorbachik, Gabriel Ramos

FC Smolevichi: Gomelko, Aleksandr Filtsov, Nikita Lazovskiy, Mutalip Alibekov, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Arseni Bondarenko, Terentiy Lutsevich, Ivan Vasilenok, Anatoli Makarov, Alexander Dzhigero, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Sergey Rusak, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Jean Morel Poé, Evgeni Barsukov, Ivan Veras, Aleksey Turik

