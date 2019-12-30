Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Khelo India Youth Games officials launched the torch relay of the competition in Guwahati on Sunday.

The event will be held between 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020.

Sonowal urged the people of Assam to create a fantastic environment for all the athletes who will be participating in the third Khelo India Youth Games. “Athletes from all over the country will be coming to Guwahati for the Khelo India Youth Games. The competition is a great opportunity for our athletes. On behalf of the Assam people, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for all their support. I would like to ask the people of Assam to create an environment wherein all the athletes carry out their events in a fantastic manner,” Sonowal said.

Sandeep Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said he’s delighted to see the enthusiasm shown by the Assam Government for the conduct of the Kheo India Youth Games. “It is a great honour for me to be here and to be part of this program. I am extremely delighted to see the enthusiasm the government of Assam has shown in conducting the Khelo India Youth Games. Sarbananda Sonowal sir has taken a great interest in the development of sports at a national level. He has taken a great interest to make Guwahati the sports capital of this country,” Pradhan said.

The opening ceremony of the third Khelo India Youth Games will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on January 10.