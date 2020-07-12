Dream11 Team Prediction
TOT vs ARS My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martinez (ARS)
Defenders – Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld
Midfielders – Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Granit
Strikers: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Harry Kane and Heung
SQUADS
Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son
Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli
