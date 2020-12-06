TOT vs ARS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match TOT vs ARS. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Arsenal will lock horns against Tottenham on December 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal are currently placed 14 on the points table with 4 wins in 10 games. The Mikel Arteta side is going through a rough patch with inconsistent performance in the past few games. The rumours around Arteta sacking are also going around. While Tottenham are at the second spot and have played one game lesser than the table leaders Chelsea. Jose Mourinho will look reclaim the top spot on the points table on Sunday in the mega London Derby. They will look to overtake the Los Blancos on the points table with a win at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday. Tottenham vs Arsenal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TOT vs ARS, Arsenal Dream 11 Team Player List, Tottenham Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Tottenham vs Arsenal, Premier League, Online Football Tips Tottenham vs Arsenal, Premier League. Also Read - CHE vs LU Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Chelsea vs Leeds United Match at Stamford Bridge 1.30 AM IST December 6 Sunday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for TOT vs ARS

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10.00 PM IST – December 6 in India. Also Read - MCI vs FUL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs Fulham Football Match at Etihad Stadium 8:30 PM IST December 5 Saturday

TOT vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Joe Hart Also Read - ARS vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Match at Emirates Stadium 12.45 AM IST November 30 Monday

Defender: Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Héctor Bellerín, David Luiz

Mid-Fielder: Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey

Forward: on Heung-Min (VC), Harry Kane (C)

Tottenham vs Arsenal Squad

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Paulo Gazzaniga, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson Sánchez, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White, Dane Scarlett

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Rúnar Rúnarsson, Matt Macey, Karl Hein, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, William Saliba, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Marí, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Miguel Azeez, Ben Cottrell, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Willian, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cédric Soares, Thomas Partey, Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny, Joseph Willock, Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Folarin Balogun

Check Dream11 Prediction / TOT Dream11 Team / ARS Dream11 Team / Tottenham Dream 11 Team / Arsenal Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.