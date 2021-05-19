TOT vs AVL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match TOT vs AVL Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In a mouth-watering Premier League battle on wonderful Wednesday, Aston Villa will take on Tottenham Hotspur in game-week 37 the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, May 19. The Premier League TOT vs AVL match will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST. Tottenham are coming into this match after registering a 2-0 win over Wolves with the London outfit finding itself slotted at the sixth position in the league table. Currently tied on points with West Ham, Ryan Mason's men will be hoping to walk away with three points and move closer towards securing European football for next season. Aston Villa, on the other hand, will head into the match after suffering a narrow 2-3 loss to Crystal Palace in their last outing. Currently sitting at the 11th spot in the league table, the visitors have faulted in recent times winning just two of their last 12 Premier League matches. Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 10:30 PM IST – May 19.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TOT vs AVL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Sergio Reguilon, Matt Targett, Toby Alderweireld, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders: John McGinn, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jack Grealish, Heung-min Son (VC)

Forwards: Harry Kane (C), Ollie Watkins

TOT vs AVL Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Harry Kane.

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez, Ahmed El Mohamady, Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Anwar El Ghazi, Ross Barkley, Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa (AVL) – Key Players

Ollie Watkins

Anwar EL Ghazi

Bertrand Traore

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) – Key Players

Harry Kane

Son Heung-Min

Gareth Bale

TOT vs AVL SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

Aston Villa (AVL): Jed eer, Matija Sarkic, Orjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Ahmed Elmohamady, Bjorn Engels, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Henri Lansbury, Indiana Vassilev, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Keinan Davis, Anwar El-Ghazi, Borja Baon, Mbwana Samatta, Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes.

