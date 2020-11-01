Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match TOT vs BHA at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a big-ticket encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday night November 2 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 TOT vs BHA will kick-off at 12.45 AM IST. Spurs were recently left stunned to Antwerp as they got beat 1-0 in the Europa League fixture. However, Jose Mourinho does have the resources to bounce back with a positive result in the league. Tottenham are currently in at 7th with 11 points to their names and are five points adrift from the top spot. Meanwhile, Brighton find themselves in at 16th with five points courtesy a win, two draws and three defeats so far. They are on the back of consecutive draws and will be eager to create an upset later tonight.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion will start at 12.45 AM IST – November 2. Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 54 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 1 Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Also Read - NEW vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Newcastle United vs Everton Football Match at St Jame's Park 7.30 PM IST November 1 Sunday

TOT vs BHA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Reguilón, Doherty, Lamptey, Webster

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Moura, Bissouma, March

Forwards: Harry Kane (VC), Heung Son (C)

TOT vs BHA Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-min.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Mathew Ryan, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross, and Neal Maupay.

TOT vs BHA SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA): Jason Steele, David Button, Mathew Ryan, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Warren OHora, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo-Junior, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Dale Stephens, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Beram Kayal, Aaron Mooy, Jose Izquierdo, Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray

